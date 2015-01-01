Abstract

Childhood poisoning is a prevalent and significant public health issue, with a higher incidence among children under the age of five due to their natural inquisitiveness and impulsive behavior. In order to gain a better understanding of the burden and outcomes of acute poisoning in children, this study utilized data from two comprehensive databases: the 2018 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample and the National (Nationwide) Inpatient Sample. A total of 257,312 hospital visits were analyzed, with 85.5% being emergency department visits and 14.5% being inpatient admissions. Drug overdose emerged as the most commonly known cause of poisoning in both emergency and inpatient settings. While alcohol poisoning was the predominantly known cause of non-pharmaceutical poisoning in the inpatient setting, household soaps and detergents were more common in the emergency setting. Among the identified pharmaceutical agents, non-opioid analgesics and antibiotics were the most frequently implicated. However, a significant proportion of the poisoning cases were caused by unidentified substances (26.8% in the pharmaceutical group and 72.2% in the non-pharmaceutical group). There were 211 deaths in total and further analysis revealed that patients with higher Charlson indices and hospital stays exceeding seven days were associated with increased likelihood of mortality. Additionally, admission to teaching hospitals or hospitals located in the western region of the country was linked to an increased likelihood of an extended hospital stay.

