Abstract

The recreational and medicinal uses of cannabis are increasing worldwide. Given the recent legalization of marijuana in some regions of the United States, the use of edible formulations has become increasingly popular, especially among the elderly. These new formulations can be up to 10 times more potent than previously available preparations and have been associated with a variety of cardiovascular adverse effects. Here, we present a case of an elderly male who presented with dizziness and altered mental status. He was found to be severely bradycardic and emergently required atropine. Further investigation revealed that he accidentally ingested large amounts of oral cannabis. An extensive cardiac workup revealed no other etiology for his arrhythmia. Cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are the most commonly studied cannabis compounds. With the increased access to and popularity of edible cannabis formulations, this case demonstrates the need for further research regarding the safety of oral cannabis.

