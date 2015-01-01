SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Arshad AR, Rashid A. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e37343.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.37343

PMID

37182065

PMCID

PMC10169251

Abstract

Acute kidney injury could occasionally complicate wasp stings. We describe two such cases. The first one developed acute kidney injury as a result of rhabdomyolysis and hemolysis, whereas the other patient developed acute kidney injury as part of multiorgan dysfunction syndrome resulting from shock and rhabdomyolysis. Both remained dependent on intermittent hemodialysis for a short period of time before recovering spontaneously. These cases highlight different pathophysiological processes leading to acute kidney injury, and the importance of timely diagnosis to achieve favourable clinical outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

envenomation; haemodialysis; pigment nephropathy; rhabdomyolysis; wasp sting

