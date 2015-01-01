Abstract

Although animal bites account for a fair number of emergency department visits, donkey bites account for a very limited proportion. A 12-year-old boy presented to our department with a severe donkey bite involving his face. The injury included his left cheek with a laceration of the left ear cartilage. The examination revealed no serious morbidity (no vascular or nerve involvement). The patient received prophylactic antibiotics and anti-rabies/anti-tetanus vaccination. The wound was cleaned thoroughly with copious irrigation. Afterward, the patient underwent surgery to correct the defect in the cheek using a rotational advancement cervicofacial flap, while the penetrated ear cartilage was repaired and the skin margins were approximated and sutured. During the follow-up period, no complications were observed and the functional and cosmetic outcomes were satisfactory. Donkey bites are rarely encountered and they can result in different presentations and morbidities/outcomes. It is suggested that the timing from the bite injury to presentation, the stage/extent of the bite, the use of anti-tetanus and anti-rabies vaccines, and the prophylactic use of antibiotics may play a role in determining the outcomes and/or complications of donkey bites.

Language: en