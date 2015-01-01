|
Callaghan RC, Sanches M, Hathaway A, Asbridge M, MacDonald M, Kish SJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37183068
BACKGROUND: We previously reported that the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Act, allowing youth to possess up to 5 g dried cannabis or equivalent for personal use/sharing, was associated with short-term (76 days) post-legalization reduction in police-reported cannabis-related crimes among youth. To establish whether the change might be sustained, we now estimate this association during a much longer time period by including an additional three years of post-legalization data.
Canada; Youth; Cannabis legalization; Cannabis-related crime; Police-reported crime; Uniform Crime Reporting Survey