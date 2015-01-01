Abstract

In this article we describe a case of acute kidney injury caused by ethylene glycol intoxication which partially reversed after temporary hemodialysis treatment. The diagnosis was obtained after the patient's clinical history and the finding of ethylene glycol in the blood, numerous intratubular crystals at renal biopsy, and the presence of large amounts of atypical - spindle-like and needle-like - calcium oxalate crystals in the urinary sediment.

