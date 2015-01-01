SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang B, Wang X, Zhao L, Zhang Q, Yang G, Zhang D, Guo H. Heliyon 2023; 9(5): e15825.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e15825

PMID

37180921

PMCID

PMC10172782

Abstract

To improve the flammability of foamed polyurethane/wood-flour composites (FWPC), ammonium polyphosphate (APP) was used as a flame retardant to modified FWPC. The effects of different flame treatment processes on flame performance, smoke suppression, thermal property, and surface micrographs of flame retardant FWPC were investigated. The results showed that FWPC with the addition or impregnation process both improved the combustion behaviors. Compared with the addition process, FWPC-impregnation (FWPC-I) had a lower total heat release (THR), lower peak heat release rate (PHRR), prolonged time to ignition (TTI), more residues, and better combustion safety. FWPC-I had the highest residual carbon rate reaching 39.98%. A flame-retardant layer containing the P-O group was formed in the residual carbon of FWPC-I. Although APP had negative effects on the physical properties of FWPC, it was an effective flame-retardant ability for foamed polyurethane/wood-flour composites.


Language: en

Keywords

Flame retardant mechanism; Foamed polyurethane/wood flour composite; Smoke suppression; Thermal degradation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print