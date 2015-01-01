|
Torney A, Room R, Huckle T, Casswell S, Callinan S. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 117: e104047.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37182348
INTRODUCTION: The price of alcoholic beverages can vary for a range of reasons, including tax. Risky drinkers purchase more low-cost alcoholic drinks than moderate drinkers, contributing to beverage-specific risks for that category. The study aimed to examine the proportion of total alcohol consumption comprised by each beverage type and their correlates. Australian and New Zealand populations were compared, where drinking cultures are similar, but taxation of alcohol differs.
Alcohol consumption; Alcohol-pricing policy; Cross-national survey