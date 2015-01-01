SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Holland A, McManus J, Wiseman A, Powell M, Eastwood N, Harris M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 117: e104057.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.drugpo.2023.104057

37182350

Abstract

Public health and liberty

In the simplest terms, public health as a discipline is concerned with promoting and protecting the health of the public. However, imperatives to maximise health are not unqualified, and the intended health benefits of public health interventions must be balanced against their wider social impacts. Particularly pertinent is the value of freedom, as some interventions may restrict individual liberties if members of society are coerced into adopting behaviours deemed to be healthier.

In some...

Conclusion

We believe that a public health approach to drugs should first and foremost aim to maximise population health and wellbeing, which is fundamentally linked to socioeconomic circumstances that are negatively impacted by punitive policies. The White Paper overemphasises the prevention of drug use as an end in and of itself, which will likely exacerbate levels of harm. Whilst drug use, like many activities, can attract risk, these risks should be communicated to potential consumers, with...


Language: en

Keywords

Policy; Ethics; Public health; United Kingdom; Diversion

