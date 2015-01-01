Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is a strong association between alcohol consumption and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Students are known to consume alcohol at a high rate. Despite the connection between alcohol and TBI, this is one of few studies to examine the connection between students, alcohol, and TBI. The objective of this study was to explore the relationship between students, alcohol, and TBI.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective chart review utilizing the institutional trauma data back was performed for patients 18-26 years of age, admitted to the emergency department with a diagnosis of a TBI and positive blood alcohol. Patient diagnosis, injury mechanism, alcohol level on admission, urine drug screen, mortality, injury severity score, and discharge disposition were recorded. The data were analyzed using Wilcoxon rank-sum tests and Chi-square tests to identify differences between students and non-student groups.



RESULTS: Six hundred and thirty-six charts were reviewed for patients aged 18-26 with a positive blood alcohol level and TBI. The sample included 186 students, 209 non-students, and 241 uncertain of status. The student group had significantly higher levels of alcohol than the non-student group (P < 0.0001). P < 0.0001 showed that overall alcohol levels for males are significantly higher than levels of alcohol for females in the student group.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol consumption contributes to significant injuries such as TBI in college students. Male students had a higher prevalence of TBI, and higher alcohol levels than female students. These results can be used to inform and better target harm reduction and alcohol awareness programs.

