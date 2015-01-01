Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Illicit stimulant (cocaine and/or amphetamine) use among young people aged 12-24 is a public health priority given that substance use initiation tends to peak in this developmental period and significant associated immediate and long-term harms are associated with its use. Young people using stimulants must be engaged in services as early as possible to reduce these harms. To inform early intervention opportunities, this study aimed to identify the risk/protective factors associated with illicit stimulant use among young people.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study on routinely collected self-reported data among young people accessing integrated youth services in British Columbia (Canada) between April 2018 and January 2022. Data were collected on young peoples' socio-demographic characteristics, and social, behavioral, and health profiles. Variable selection was guided by established risk/protective factors for substance use among young people. The study used multivariable logistic regression to identify risk/protective factors that were independently associated with past 30-day illicit stimulant use.



RESULTS: The analytic sample included n = 5620 young people aged 12-24 and a total of 163 (2.9 %) reported past 30-day illicit cocaine and/or amphetamine use. Demographic characteristics that were independently associated with illicit stimulant use included older age (aOR = 1.27, 95 % CI = 1.17-1.38) and gender identity as man vs woman (aOR = 1.71, 95 % CI = 1.10-2.70). Social and environmental risk factors included recently witnessing or experiencing violence (aOR = 2.32, 95 % CI = 1.47-3.68) and higher past-year crime/violent behaviors score (aOR = 1.39, 95 % CI = 1.13-1.69). Finally, regular alcohol (aOR = 6.90, 95 % CI = 2.36-25.42), regular (aOR = 3.74, 95 % CI = 1.95-7.54) or social (aOR = 3.06, 95 % CI = 1.44-6.60) tobacco use, and lifetime hallucinogen (aOR = 3.24, 95 % CI = 1.8-5.91) and ecstasy/MDMA (aOR = 2.53, 95 % CI = 1.48-4.39) use were also statistically significant risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS: These risk/protective factors support identification of young people who may benefit from further screening, assessment, and treatment for illicit stimulant use. This study also underscores the need to expand early intervention and harm reduction programs that can comprehensively respond to young peoples' stimulant use, health, and social needs.

