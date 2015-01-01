Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) has a high economic and social impact on the family dynamics, particularly among children. High-quality and comprehensive epidemiological studies about TBI in this population are limited worldwide, specifically in Latin America. Therefore, this study aimed to elucidate the epidemiology of TBI among children in Brazil and its effects on the public health system.



METHODS: This epidemiological (cohort) retrospective study collected data from the Brazilian healthcare database between 1992 and 2021.



RESULTS: The mean annual volume of hospital admission (HA) due to TBI in Brazil was 29,017. Moreover, the incidence of TBI in the paediatric population was 45.35 admissions per 100,000 inhabitants/year. Furthermore, approximately 941 paediatric hospital deaths per year were caused by TBI, with an in-hospital lethality rate of 3.21%. The average annual financial transfer for TBI was 12,376,628 USD, and the mean cost per admission was 417 USD. In addition, the mean length of hospital stay was 4.2 days. Notably, the length of stay in the hospital was longer among males, Afro-Brazilians patients and individuals aged 15-19 years.



CONCLUSION: Paediatric TBI is an important public health issue worldwide with high social and economic costs. The incidence of paediatric TBI in Brazil is similar to that in developing countries. Moreover, male predominance (2.3:1) was observed in relation paediatric TBI. Notably, during the pandemic, the incidence of paediatric HA has decreased. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first epidemiological study that specifically evaluates paediatric TBI in Latin America.

Language: en