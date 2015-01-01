|
Shi X, Xue S, Shiwakoti N, Li D, Ye Z. Physica A Stat. Mech. Appl. 2022; 602: e127654.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
This study investigates the effects of exit layout designs on children pedestrians' exit choice under normal and emergency scenarios. A series of controlled experiments was performed with 40 children aged 4-5 years old. The experimental setup included a square room with two exits. Exit designs considering six types of exit layouts were examined. The evacuation performance and the herding effects were quantified by analyzing the extracted trajectories from the video of the experiments.
Competitive behavior; Emergencies; Evacuation; Herding; Pedestrian dynamics