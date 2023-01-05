Abstract

Every year, several people drown at the deep end of swimming pools, including young kids, and the lifeguards are ill-prepared to handle these accidents. As a result, it becomes necessary to have a system that will recognize drowning victims and inform lifeguards through voice when such a risk exists. A surveillance system for the swimming pool has a specific function in keeping the area safe. The need for a method to stop newborn drowning is critical. The newborn drowning prevention system prototype was displayed. The project was created using the hardware and software of Android. Differential conductivity sensors are employed in this project to identify drowning incidents. At the earliest possible stage, in swimming pools. When youngsters drown in the swimming pool, their lives are saved. Convenience, cost savings, and a straightforward algorithm are advantages of the conductivity sensor-based demo system. This technology keeps an eye on crucial factors like an infant's movement and drowning state. This information is given to their parents via the GCM network. These important metrics can be measured, and a risky scenario can be communicated to the caregiver through an alarm triggering system to start the appropriate control measures.