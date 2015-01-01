Abstract

Every year, many individuals, including kids under the age of 5 drown in the deeps of the swimming pool, and the lifeguards are not well trained enough to handle these situations. The current systems expected to address the problem of ensuring safety at swimming pools have significant problems due to their technical aspects, such as cameras and methodological aspects such as the need for human intervention in the rescue mission. Thus, arises the requirement for having a system that will consequently detect the drowning individuals and alarm the life guard at such risk. Swimming pool surveillance systems plays an essential role in safeguarding the premises. The use of an automated visual-based monitoring system can help to reduce drownings and assure pool safety effectively. This study introduces a revolutionary technology that identifies drowning victims in a minimum amount of time. Using convolutional neural network (CNN) models, it can detect a drowning person. Drowning is not like what we see in movies, the real features of drowning don't include shouting for help, but what is really present in drowning behavior is having a vertical body resurfacing up and down on the water surface. In this project the children's details are recorded in the system prior to swimming. The recorded details are saved in the databases. The facial recognition of the kids in the swimming pool are continuously monitored. Using Open cv, threshold values for water depth level are defined in the system and any person detected beyond this depth are considered drowning and the image is captured instantly. The captured image is compared with the details in database and the kid drowned is identified. The details of the kid drowning are sent to the rescuer immediately through SMTP and alarm sound alert is generated using speech synthesizer. This helps in quick rescue of drowning kids.

