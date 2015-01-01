Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most of moderate and severe pTBIs are managed conservatively, but in some cases neurosurgical interventions are needed. The incidence rates of acute pTBI neurosurgery vary considerably between countries and operation types. Our goal was to assess the incidence of acute pTBI neurosurgery in Finland.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective Finnish register-based cohort study from 1998 to 2018. We included all patients that were 0 to 17 years of age at the time of the TBI. The incidence rates of patients with pTBI undergoing neurosurgery and the rates for specific operation types were calculated per 100,000 person-years. We compared the annual incidences with incidence rate ratios (IRR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI). We stratified patients to three age categories: (i) 0 to 3 years of age, (ii) 4 to 12 years of age, and (iii) 13 to 17 years of age.



RESULTS: The total number of neurosurgeries for acute pTBI during the study period was 386, and the cumulative incidence was 1.67 operations per 100,000 person-years. The cumulative incidence during the 21-year follow-up was highest at the age of 16 (IRR 4.78, CI 3.68 to 6.11). Boys had a 2.42-time higher cumulative incidence (IRR 2.35, CI 1.27 to 3.99) than girls (IRR 0.97, CI 0.35 to 2.20). The most common neurosurgery was an evacuation of an intracranial hemorrhage (n = 171; 44.3%).



CONCLUSION: The incidence of neurosurgeries for pTBIs has been stable from 1998 to 2018. The incidence was highest at the age of 16, and boys had higher incidence than girls.

