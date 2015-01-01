SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Di Stasio M, Alston L, Harley J. Can. J. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 38(2): 144-158.

10.1177/08295735231170337

37188169

PMC10176753

Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) clubs promote safer school environments for students. GSAs typically refer to student-led, teacher-supported school clubs that serve youth of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. This study investigated the relationship between students' awareness of school-based GSAs and their bullying experiences, mental health, self-determination, and relationships at school and home.

FINDINGS showed that LGBTQ2S+ students experienced higher rates of bullying and symptoms of depression and scored lower on self-determination subscales than cisgender heterosexual students. Interestingly, students who were aware of their school's GSA club scored higher on the self-determination subscales regarding family relationships and lower on bullying compared to students who were unaware of their school's GSA club. LGBTQ2S+ students had lower rates of comfort with their sexual orientation at home and school than their cisgender heterosexual students. Implications and future directions are discussed.


depression; bullying; high school; gay-straight alliance; self-determination

