|
Citation
|
Di Stasio M, Alston L, Harley J. Can. J. Sch. Psychol. 2023; 38(2): 144-158.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37188169
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) clubs promote safer school environments for students. GSAs typically refer to student-led, teacher-supported school clubs that serve youth of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. This study investigated the relationship between students' awareness of school-based GSAs and their bullying experiences, mental health, self-determination, and relationships at school and home.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; bullying; high school; gay-straight alliance; self-determination