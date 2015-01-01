|
Citation
|
Ratliff GA, Harvey TL, Jeffcoat N, Sarabia R, Yang JO, Lightfoot M, Adams S, Lund I, Auerswald CL. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 141: e106237.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37187143
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Young people experiencing homelessness (YEH) interact with, and are reliant on, multiple social systems in their daily efforts to meet their basic needs. Criminalization of homelessness contributes to victimization, and social service providers can act as gatekeepers for access to services, yet little is known about how criminalization and social service policies impact access to food, housing, and other basic needs resources.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Police; Policy making; Qualitative research; Food insecurity; Community-based participatory research; Grounded theory; Homeless youth; Organizational decision-making