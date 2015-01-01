SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Journal Article

Citation

Allata Y, Chouhani BA, El Bardai G, Kabbali N, Sqalli Houssaini T. Cureus 2023; 15(4): e37471.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.37471

PMID

37187623

PMCID

PMC10176525

Abstract

Acute methanol poisoning is a rare but serious condition that can lead to significant morbidity and mortality. Toxic metabolites produced by methanol, primarily formaldehyde, can cause high anion gap metabolic acidosis, with the severity of clinical presentation ranging from mild symptoms to multi-organ failure. Nine people died and four patients needed treatment at our university hospital following a collective intoxication caused by the consumption of homemade alcoholic beverages in the central region of Morocco. The four patients presented to the emergency department with varying clinical symptoms, such as decreased visual acuity, severe agitation, and dyspnea. The laboratory tests confirmed high anion gap metabolic acidosis and a subsequent toxicology screen revealed that they had consumed methanol-tainted alcohol. The treatment regimen involved inhibiting the formation of toxic metabolites using an antidote (ethanol or fomepizole), correcting metabolic acidosis, enhancing the elimination of toxic metabolites through prolonged hemodialysis, and administering adjunctive therapies. While two patients had favorable outcomes, the other two died from multi-organ failure. These findings highlight the importance of prompt diagnosis and treatment in cases of methanol poisoning.


Language: en

Keywords

adulterated alcohol; anion gap; dialysis; metabolic acidosis; methanol intoxication

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
