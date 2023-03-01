Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses care for people who use substances (SU) and have addictions across healthcare settings; however, education has been lacking about these issues. Experiences working with patients with SU paired with lack of knowledge may negatively affect attitudes.



PURPOSE: Prior to designing an addictions curriculum, we aimed to assess nursing students' perceived knowledge, attitudes, and educational interests in SU and addictions, and compare pre-licensure nursing students to registered nurses and advanced practice RNs (RN/APRNs).



METHODS: The student body at a large mid-Atlantic school of nursing was surveyed online, Fall 2019. Of 1987 students, 647 (33 %) responded; 567 complete responses were analyzed. Pre-licensure and RN/APRN student responses were compared, and comments were summarized.



RESULTS: Virtually all students agreed that it is important to be educated about SU and addictions (96 %). Students were interested in addiction courses (80 %) and a graduate certificate program (61 %), and 70 % of undergraduates were in favor of an addictions focus area as part of their BSN degree program. Perceived knowledge to address addictions was rated moderately overall. As far as learning needs, students felt they knew the least about problem gambling, communicating about SU, considering readiness to change and using community resources. RN/APRNs rated their motivation and job satisfaction in working with people with SU lower than pre-licensure students.



CONCLUSIONS: Students' responses supported and informed the development of addictions curricula, with a broad focus on addictions including substances, gambling and other addictions. Elective courses, an undergraduate focus area, and a graduate-level certificate were developed, piloted, and are now offered by the School of Nursing.

Language: en