Boyd DT, Gale A, Quinn CR, Mueller-Williams AC, Jones KV, Williams E, Lateef HA. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40615-023-01622-5

37184811

In the USA, suicide is a leading cause of death for adolescents ages 12 to 18 (National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), 2019). Given the urgency of this public health crisis, this paper aims to explore the impact of a sense of school belonging and teacher-based discrimination and peer-based prejudice on suicidal ideation and attempts among Black youth. This secondary analysis used a sample of Black youth (N = 4229; M(age) = 16) from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescents to Adult Health data. Independent variables included a sense of school belonging, school-based teacher discrimination, and school-based peer prejudice; the dependent variable was suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The results of multinomial regression analyses revealed that as Black adolescents' sense of school belonging decreased, they were 35% more likely to be at risk for suicidal ideation and attempts.

FINDINGS from our study support the assertion that the school microsystem plays a substantial role in modifying the risk of suicidal behavior among Black youth.


Schools; Suicidal behaviors; Black youth; Discrimination

