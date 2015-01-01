|
Tin D, Cheng L, Shin H, Hata R, Granholm F, Braitberg G, Ciottone G. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
37185132
INTRODUCTION: The use of chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear (CBRN) weapons is not new, and though rare, it is an issue of concern around the world due to their ability to cause large-scale mass-casualty events and their potential threat to global stability. The purpose of this study is to explore the use of CBRN weapons by non-state actors through analysis of the Violent Non-State Actor (VNSA) CBRN Event database, and aims to better inform health care systems of the potential risks and consequences of such events.
disaster medicine; CBRNe; Counter-Terrorism Medicine; weapons of mass destruction