Abstract

Extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs), which allow for the temporary restriction of firearm access for individuals at substantial risk of harming themselves and/or others, are a promising policy tool to address increasing rates of firearm-related suicide, homicide, and mass shootings. Social workers frequently assess clients at risk of firearm-related harm, positioning social workers to play a key role in ERPO implementation. This study sought to understand social workers' perspectives on ERPOs. Authors invited 6,910 licensed social workers in Washington state to participate in a survey in May and June of 2021 about facilitators and barriers to their willingness to counsel clients' family members, contact law enforcement, or independently file ERPOs for clients at risk of harm to self (HTS) or others (HTO). Of the 1,381 survey participants, most were willing to counsel (96 percent for HTS; 96 percent HTO), contact law enforcement (84 percent for HTS; 87 percent for HTO), or independently file an ERPO (78 percent for HTS; 79 percent for HTO). Common barriers associated with willingness were lack of understanding about the ERPO process and concerns with involving the legal system/law enforcement. Key facilitators included training social workers about ERPOs and availability of legal experts for consultations. Social workers are willing to incorporate ERPOs into their practice for clients, but remaining barriers need to be addressed to support the practice.

Language: en