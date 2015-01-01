|
Farrelly KN, Wardell JD, Marsden E, Scarfe ML, Najdzionek P, Turna J, Mackillop J. Subst. Abuse Res. Treat. 2023; 17: e11782218231172054.
37187466
BACKGROUND: Recreational cannabis legalization has become more prevalent over the past decade, increasing the need to understand its impact on downstream health-related outcomes. Although prior reviews have broadly summarized research on cannabis liberalization policies (including decriminalization and medical legalization), directed efforts are needed to synthesize the more recent research that focuses on recreational cannabis legalization specifically. Thus, the current review summarizes existing studies using longitudinal designs to evaluate impacts of recreational cannabis legalization on cannabis use and related outcomes.
Cannabis; marijuana; driving; crime; attitudes; legalization; health