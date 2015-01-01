SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Høye AK, Storesund Hesjevoll I. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15389588.2023.2204984

PMID

37186642

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to summarize existing knowledge on the association between driving under the influence of alcohol and road safety outcomes and to assess factors that may explain why these estimates vary.

METHODS: Based on studies of the association between blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels and crashes, we used multilevel metaregression to calculate summary effects of BAC level and analyze potential moderators of the association.

RESULTS: Based on 60 studies and 393 effect estimates, we found that BAC level, outcome severity, use of hospital data, and geographical region contributed to heterogeneity in results.

CONCLUSION: The effect of BAC on crash and injury risk and culpability is stronger at higher BAC levels and for more serious outcomes. The relationship between BAC level and outcome is approximately exponential. The relationship is stronger in studies from Nordic countries than in studies from other countries, possibly because of the relatively low level of drunk driving in these countries. Studies based on hospital data and studies using non-crash-involved control groups find smaller effects on average.

Keywords : Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

road safety; meta-analysis; Blood alcohol concentration; drunk driving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print