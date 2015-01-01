Abstract

Recent legislative developments in the Philippines provided opportunities to strengthen existing speed enforcement capacity and build competence in relation to enforcing child restraint use for the first time in this country. The Global Road Safety Partnership's (GRSP) Road Policing Capacity Building programme team worked closely with government and non-government agencies in the Philippines to develop and deliver a series of classroom and roadside theoretical and operational training sessions. These training sessions resulted in the establishment of a core group of trainers from within local enforcement agencies in the country. This group received initial training as well as ongoing coaching and mentoring support from GRSP to establish a sustainable model of enforcement capability development. Various training methods and curriculum topics are described, noting the importance of supporting in-country partners to determine relevant, context-specific issues according to local needs in the country. This body of work provides a useful example of mechanisms to transfer specific knowledge from the field of traffic law enforcement to police officers in a systematic way, and to build training and enforcement capacity in a sustainable manner.

