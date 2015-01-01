Abstract

The impacts of the Manahan flyover development in front of Junior High School 1 in Surakarta City, Indonesia, increased road safety risks for the students due to poor urban mobility planning. Since its opening in late 2018, there have already been 12 crashes around the flyover, which resulted in two deaths in the two years after the opening. This research aims to assess the school safety zones using the Star Rating for Schools (SR4S) from the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) and propose recommendations for safer road infrastructure using a youth participation approach. The students are empowered with capacity building in road safety to be able to map road problems. They were then involved in participatory design to propose safer road infrastructure which met their needs. The SR4S results can influence the government as the decision-makers to provide a safe environment around the Manahan flyover.

