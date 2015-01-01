|
Citation
Kairuz C, Hunter K, Bennett-Brook K, Ryder C, Holland AJA, Mackean T, Jacques M, Maze D, Scarcella M, Briscoe K, Coombes J. BMJ Open 2023; 13(5): e068530.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37192809
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Parents of children hospitalised in a burn unit experience psychological trauma and later post-traumatic stress. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose child has been admitted to a burn unit encounter additional burdens through a culturally unsafe healthcare system. Psychosocial interventions can help reduce anxiety, distress and trauma among children and parents. There remains a lack of interventions or resources that reflect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's perspective of health. The objective of this study is to codevelop a culturally appropriate informative resource to assist Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander parents whose child has been hospitalised in a burn unit.
Language: en
Keywords
health & safety; paediatric plastic & reconstructive surgery; quality in health care