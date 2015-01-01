Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Parents of children hospitalised in a burn unit experience psychological trauma and later post-traumatic stress. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose child has been admitted to a burn unit encounter additional burdens through a culturally unsafe healthcare system. Psychosocial interventions can help reduce anxiety, distress and trauma among children and parents. There remains a lack of interventions or resources that reflect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's perspective of health. The objective of this study is to codevelop a culturally appropriate informative resource to assist Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander parents whose child has been hospitalised in a burn unit.



METHODS: In this participatory research study, the development of a culturally safe resource will build on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families' experiences and voices, complemented by the knowledge and expertise of an Aboriginal Health Worker (AHW) and burn care experts. Data will be collected through recorded yarning sessions with families whose child has been admitted to a burn unit, the AHW and burn care experts. Audiotapes will be transcribed and data will be analysed thematically. Analysis of yarning sessions and resource development will follow a cyclical approach. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This study has been approved by the Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council (AH&MRC) (1690/20) and the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network ethics committee (2020/ETH02103).



FINDINGS will be reported to all participants and will be disseminated with the broader community, the funding body and health workers at the hospital. Dissemination with the academic community will be through peer-reviewed publications and presentations in relevant conferences.

