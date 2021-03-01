|
Rahbar Taramsari M, Mobayen M, Feizkhah A, Letafatkar N, Esmailzadeh M, Hoseinzadeh S, Yeganehdoost F, Mehdipour F, Bagheri Toolaroud P. Bull. Emerg. Trauma 2023; 11(2): 90-95.
(Copyright © 2023, Trauma Reseach Center, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences)
37193010
OBJECTIVE: Burn trauma is a life-threatening incident that may be accompanied by several risk factors that increase morbidity and mortality. Drug abuse is one of the lifestyle dangers on the rise globally and can have an impact on the outcomes of burn injuries. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of drug abuse on the clinical outcomes of adult burn patients who were admitted to a burn center in the North of Iran.
Burns; Drug abuse; Burn injury; Substance abuse