|
Citation
|
Moser WJ, Bilka KR, Vrouwe SQ, Glick JC, Ramaiah V. Burns 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37193613
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Scalds are the most common mechanism of burn injury in pediatric populations and scald burns sustained during bathing present a unique opportunity for injury prevention. Evidence-based infant bathing educational resources recommend checking water temperature and having a caregiver present for the duration of the bath, but do not explicitly recommend avoiding running water or explain the associated risks. This study seeks to determine the incidence and role of running water in bathing scald burns at our institution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pediatric; Bathing; Burn prevention; Scald Burn