Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate fracture patterns due to pediatric firearm injuries. The data used was from the US Firearm Injury Surveillance Study 1993-2019. Over these 27 years, there were 19,033 children with fractures due to firearm activity with an average age of 12.2 years; 85.2% were boys and the firearm was a powder type in 64.7%. The finger was the most common fracture location, while the tibia/fibula was the most common location for those admitted to the hospital. Children ≤ 5 years of age sustained more skull/face fractures; most spine fractures occurred in the 11-15-year age group. The injury was self-inflicted in 65.2% of the non-powder and 30.6% of the powder group. The injury intent was an assault in 50.0% of the powder and 3.7% of the non-powder firearm group. Powder firearms accounted for the majority of the fractures in the ≤5 and 11-15 year-olds, non-powder firearms accounted for the majority of the fractures in the 6-10 year-olds. Injuries occurring at home decreased with increasing age; there was an increase in hospital admissions over time. In conclusion, our findings support the need for safe storage of firearms in the home away from children. This data will be helpful to assess any changes in prevalence or demographics with future firearm legislation or other prevention programs. The increasing acuity of firearm-associated injuries seen in this study is detrimental to the child, impacts familial wellbeing, and results in significant financial costs to society.

