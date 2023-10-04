SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lee JY, Yoon S, Park K, Radney A, Shipe SL, Pace GT. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(4).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/children10040707

PMID

37189957

PMCID

PMC10136478

Abstract

The current study applied a family systems approach to examine dyadic parental risk factors linked with mother-father co-involved physical abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, and emotional abuse. Parental substance use, mental health problems, disability and medical conditions, inadequate housing, economic insecurity, intimate partner violence, and prior maltreatment history were investigated as key risk factors at the dyadic parental level. Logistic regression analysis was conducted using national child welfare administrative data from the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System. The results showed differential associations between risk factors and four child maltreatment types: physical abuse, neglect, emotional abuse, and sexual abuse. Intimate partner violence was associated with higher odds of mother-father co-involved neglect and emotional abuse. Parental substance use, inadequate housing, and prior maltreatment history were all associated with higher odds of mother-father co-involved neglect, but lower odds of physical abuse. Parental disability and medical conditions were associated with higher odds of mother-father co-involved sexual abuse, whereas parental substance use was associated with lower odds of sexual abuse. Implications include more nuanced ways of addressing multiple risk factors within the family to prevent future occurrences of child maltreatment involving both mothers and fathers.


Language: en

Keywords

risk factors; mothers; co-involvement in child maltreatment; family systems; fathers; National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System

