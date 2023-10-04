Abstract

Suicidal ideation and self-harm behaviors have been found to be important risk factors for suicide. The aim of this study was to explore the rates of psychiatric disorders among different groups of patients with suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and non-suicidal self-harm behaviors and to identify the associated socio-demographic and clinical variables. We conducted a cross-sectional study with emergency-admitted patients presenting with non-suicidal self-harm behaviors, suicide attempts, or suicidal ideation to the emergency room of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Clinic in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Data were collected from the patients' charts using a questionnaire that contained socio-demographic and clinical variables. A total of 95 patients aged between 6 and 18 years were included in the study. Ingesting medication and cutting were the most frequently used methods to attempt suicide. Depression and mixed affective and conduct disorders were the diagnoses most commonly associated with suicidal behavior. Girls with depressive symptoms were more probable to have suicide attempts than boys, and girls with depressive symptoms and behavioral problems registered more self-harm behaviors. Further research should systematically examine the relationship between self-harm behaviors and suicide attempts and the profile of patients at risk of future suicide attempts.

