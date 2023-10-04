|
Citation
Liang Y, Wu R, Huang Q, Liu Z. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(4).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37189983
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children and adolescents are likely to be exposed to various types of childhood traumatic experiences (CTEs) with gender-specific patterns. Rural-to-urban migrant children have been demonstrated a greater risk of CTE exposure than local children. However, no study has investigated sex differences in the patterns of CTEs and predictive factors among Chinese children.
Language: en
Keywords
sex differences; Chinese; childhood traumatic experiences; latent class analysis; migrant children