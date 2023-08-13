Abstract

(1) Background: While mild traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are a major public health issue, post-concussion syndrome (PCS) remains a controversial entity. In both cases, the clinical diagnosis is mainly based on the symptoms and brain imaging evaluation. The current molecular biomarkers were described from blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), yet both fluid collection methods are invasive. Saliva could be preferred in molecular diagnosis due to its non-invasive and non-expensive methods of acquisition, transport, and samples processing. (2) Objectives: In the present study, we aimed to review the latest developments in salivary biomarkers and their potential role in diagnosing mild TBIs, and PCS. (3) Results: In TBIs and PCS, a few novel studies focusing on salivary biomarkers have emphasized their importance in diagnosis. The previous studies mainly focused on micro RNAs, and only a few on extracellular vesicles, neurofilament light chain, and S100B. (4) Conclusions: The combination between salivary biomarkers, clinical history and examination, self-reported symptoms, and cognitive/balance testing can provide a non-invasive alternative diagnostic methodology, as compared to the currently approved plasma and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers.

Language: en