Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The aim of our study was to describe the epidemiology of Carbon monoxide poisoning in the Emergency Department.



METHODS: A retrospective descriptive analysis of patients with Carbon monoxide poisoning who were presented to the Emergency Department of Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem from 2007 to 2016. All patients that were included are confirmed cases [carboxyhemoglobin level > 5%]. Sources of exposure, seasonal variation, and demographic characteristics were analyzed.



RESULTS: There were 244 patients (60% males) with 37 family clusters that accounted for 135 (55.3%) patients. One hundred seventy-three (70.9%) patients presented during the winter months. The main sources of exposure were: non-gas residential heating system, mainly charcoal grills and kerosene stoves (n = 100, 41%). Other sources were fires (n = 70, 28.7%), faulty gas heater (n = 34, 13.9%) and smoking (n = 15, 6.1%). The estimated annual incidence increased from an average of 20.8 cases a year between 2007-2011 to an average of 34 cases in 2011-2016. High-risk poisoning (levels > 25%) occurred in 28 patients (11.5%). Factors associated with severe poisoning were female gender and exposure in clusters compared with individual patients.



CONCLUSION: Our current study has showed an increase of Carbon Monoxide poisoning in contrary to our study performed in the previous decade. Fortunately, we did find a lower rate of cases with severe poisoning. Beside the implementation of safer standards for residential heating systems, customized public education is advised in order to lower rates of poisoning in the future. A predicted heavy snow fall should be considered a trigger for a public health warning regarding the risk of CO poisoning.

