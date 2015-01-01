|
Citation
|
Sabina C, Perez G, Cuevas CA, Farrell A. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37191323
|
Abstract
|
The present study examined factors that could be associated with bias victimization according to intergroup threat theory, namely socioeconomic status (SES), acculturation (Anglo orientation and Latino orientation), immigrant status, and their interactions. Self-identified Latino participants (N = 910) from three cities in the United States were queried about experiences with bias victimization, specifically hate crime and noncriminal bias victimization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
acculturation; bias victimization; immigrant status; intergroup threat; Latinos