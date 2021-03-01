Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury surveillance is the cornerstone of any prevention program. However the same pertaining to women's boxing is meager. We hence intended to analyse the incidence, pattern and characteristics of injuries in female boxers during the 4th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship, 2019, in India.



METHODS: A total of 235 female Indian boxers participated in the tournament. Injuries from the competition injury database maintained in accordance with the injury code proposed by the Australian Sports Injury Data Dictionary were compiled to observe the pattern and analysed. The outcomes measured were incidence in terms of injury rate and injury risk and injury pattern in terms of site, nature, mechanism, severity and time of injury.



RESULTS: The injury rate was observed to be 43.98 injuries per 1000 athlete bouts of exposure (95% confidence interval [CI]: 33.71-54.07) and 293.21 injuries per 1000 athlete hours of competition (95% CI: 225.94-360.47). The most commonly injured site was head, face and neck regions. Most injuries were bruises/contusions followed by cuts and epistaxis. No concussions were reported.



CONCLUSION: This study observed that women are less prone to injuries than their male counterparts, even though a logical comparison is difficult because of the lack of data and standardization in women's boxing.

Language: en