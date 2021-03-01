|
Citation
Dande J, Mallick A, Patil AA, Kalra SS. Med. J. Armed Forces India 2023; 79(3): 262-266.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37193531
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Injury surveillance is the cornerstone of any prevention program. However the same pertaining to women's boxing is meager. We hence intended to analyse the incidence, pattern and characteristics of injuries in female boxers during the 4th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship, 2019, in India.
Language: en
Keywords
Competition; Female boxing; Injury incidence