Turner MD, Sapp J. Mil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37192218
Sulfur dioxide (SO2), a chemical produced from the burning of sulfur-containing materials, has a long history in chemical warfare. While it was largely used during ancient sieges, there were numerous proposals to weaponize it for the open battlefield in the early modern age.
