Abstract

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has found evidence to support screening for anxiety in youth aged 8 to 18 and for depression in adolescents aged 12 to 18 but viewed the extant data as inadequate to definitively evaluate the benefits and risks of screening for suicidal risk in youth.1 We agree with the USPSTF recommendations regarding anxiety and depression but believe a stronger case can be made for universal screening for suicidal risk in adolescents in clinical settings. The authors of these reports are to be commended for their painstaking work in synthesizing and translating a tremendous amount of information into concrete recommendations. Herein, we will discuss our rationale for disagreeing with the USPSTF's conclusion that there are insufficient data either for or against screening for suicidal risk in adolescents.



In contrast to the USPSTF's stance on screening for suicidal risk in adolescents, the American Academy...

Language: en