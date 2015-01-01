Abstract

Is to suggest the method of ricin determination in biological liquids during forensic medical and chemicotoxicological examination. This research describes the optimal conditions of sample processing of biological liquids, allowing to extract the components (ricinine and ricinoleic acid) of castor seeds. The recommended analysis conditions allow to perform research for 15 minutes by high resolution mass spectrometry method combined with high-value liquid chromatography on a chromato-mass spectrometer to detect ricinine and ricinoleic acid. The chromatographic (retention time) and mass-spectrometric parameters (mass spectra) were established for the exact high-quality determination of ricinine and ricinoleic acid.

Language: ru