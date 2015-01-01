SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kalekin RA, Barseghyan SS, Volkova AA, Orlova AM, Akimova VD. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2023; 66(3): 34-39.

Судебно-химическое и химико-токсикологическое исследование методом ВЭЖХ-МС/МС при отравлении рицином

(Copyright © 2023, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

10.17116/sudmed20236603134

37192457

Is to suggest the method of ricin determination in biological liquids during forensic medical and chemicotoxicological examination. This research describes the optimal conditions of sample processing of biological liquids, allowing to extract the components (ricinine and ricinoleic acid) of castor seeds. The recommended analysis conditions allow to perform research for 15 minutes by high resolution mass spectrometry method combined with high-value liquid chromatography on a chromato-mass spectrometer to detect ricinine and ricinoleic acid. The chromatographic (retention time) and mass-spectrometric parameters (mass spectra) were established for the exact high-quality determination of ricinine and ricinoleic acid.


ricin; blood; castor-oil plant; chemicotoxicological examination; forensic chemical examination; ricinine; ricinoleic acid; urine

