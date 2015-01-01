|
Citation
Matsuo K. Brain Nerve 2023; 75(5): 663-669.
Vernacular Title
薬剤と自動車運転
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Igaku Shoin)
DOI
PMID
37194548
Abstract
The relationship between drugs and motor vehicle driving is not only a pharmacological issue but is also deeply involved in administrative and legal issues. When patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders drive automobiles and cause accidents, they are at risk of being punished under laws such as the Act on Punishment of Acts Inflicting Death or Injury on Others by Driving a Motor Vehicle, etc. In addition, most of the drug information on medicines for the treatment of these diseases impose restrictions on driving a motor vehicle. To ease these restrictions, it is necessary to accumulate evidence to evaluate the relevant relationship between the two, in addition to claims made by the academic societies.
Language: ja
Keywords
Automobiles; Humans; *Automobile Driving; *Accidents, Traffic