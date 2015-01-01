Abstract

The relationship between drugs and motor vehicle driving is not only a pharmacological issue but is also deeply involved in administrative and legal issues. When patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders drive automobiles and cause accidents, they are at risk of being punished under laws such as the Act on Punishment of Acts Inflicting Death or Injury on Others by Driving a Motor Vehicle, etc. In addition, most of the drug information on medicines for the treatment of these diseases impose restrictions on driving a motor vehicle. To ease these restrictions, it is necessary to accumulate evidence to evaluate the relevant relationship between the two, in addition to claims made by the academic societies.



薬剤と自動車運転との関係は，薬理学的問題にとどまらず，行政や法的問題が深く関与している。精神疾患・神経疾患患者が自動車運転で事故を起こしたときには，自動車運転死傷行為処罰法等の法律により処罰される危険性がある。また，これらの疾患の治療薬の医薬品情報（添付文書）の多くは，自動車運転の制限を科している。こうした制限を緩和させるには，学会等で声を上げることのみならず，エビデンスの蓄積も必要である。

