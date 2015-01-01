|
Bernusky HCR, Tibbo PG, Conrod PJ, Yunus FM, Keough MT, Thompson KD, Krank MD, Hadwin AF, Stewart SH. Can. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37194263
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Cannabis is commonly used by Canadian emerging adults (ages 18-25 years), many of whom attend post-secondary institutions. Frequent cannabis use is linked with psychotic-like experiences (PLEs); however, the exact nature of this association remains unclear. Anxiety symptoms may mediate this association, as they are prevalent in emerging adults and have been independently linked with both cannabis use and PLEs. Past work found that anxiety mediated the association between cannabis use frequency and attenuated positive psychotic symptoms (further along the psychosis continuum than PLEs), however this research had yet to be validated in the Canadian population, and trait rather than state anxiety (frequency of anxiety symptoms) was studied. Thus, our primary objective was to examine if anxiety symptoms mediated the association between cannabis use frequency and PLEs in Canadian emerging adult undergraduates. Despite known sex differences in cannabis use, expression of anxiety, and PLEs, past work did not evaluate the potential impact of biological sex on the anxiety-mediated model, and thus is the secondary objective of the present study.
Language: en
Keywords
cannabis; anxiety; mediation; biological sex; conditional process model; emerging adults; moderation; path analysis; psychotic-like experiences