Citation
Sahoo S, Patra S. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37194641
Abstract
BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has caused psychological, social, and physical isolation in adolescents resulting in varying rates of suicidal behavior and self-harm. Aims: We investigated the pandemic's impact on adolescent suicidal behavior and self-harm by reviewing the existing literature.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; suicide; COVID-19; self-harm; prevalence; SARS-CoV-2; rates; suicidal behavior