Abstract

BACKGROUND: COVID-19 has caused psychological, social, and physical isolation in adolescents resulting in varying rates of suicidal behavior and self-harm. Aims: We investigated the pandemic's impact on adolescent suicidal behavior and self-harm by reviewing the existing literature.



METHODS: We searched PubMed using keywords: adolescent, suicide, suicidal behavior, self-harm, prevalence, and COVID-19 and included studies reporting primary data only.



RESULTS: Of the 551 studies identified, we included 39 studies in the final analysis. Two of the six high-quality population-based suicide registry studies reported increased suicide rates during the pandemic. Seven of fifteen emergency department-based studies out of which four were of high quality and three high-quality population-based health registry studies reported increased self-harm. A few school and community-based surveys and national helpline data also reported an increase in suicidal behavior or self-harm. Limitations: Methodological heterogeneity of the included studies.



CONCLUSIONS: There is wide variation in study methodology, population, settings, and age groups in the included studies. Suicidal behavior and self-harm were increased in specific study settings and adolescent populations during the pandemic. More methodologically rigorous research is needed to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on adolescent suicidal behavior and self-harm.

