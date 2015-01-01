Abstract

Recently, Germany's federal coalition government announced a retreat from its original proposal to fully legalize non-medical cannabis use and supply.1,2 The previous plan would have legalized the possession and use of cannabis by adults ages 18+ and established a regulated, commercial production and retail distribution chain, generally similar to cannabis legalization frameworks implemented in Uruguay, Canada and selected US states.



The original model was found to conflict with EU law. The revised proposal comprises a 'two-step' approach for cannabis policy reform1: first, it will legalize personal cannabis use, including the possession of maximum 25 grams for adults 18+ years, alongside 'home-cultivation' of up to three cannabis plants; in addition, it provides for the establishment of community-based 'cannabis-clubs' where up to 500 adult members can collectively grow cannabis, and obtain up to 25 grams/day and 50 grams/month of cannabis for personal use. Second, it will facilitate a series of regional, multi-year 'model projects' to examine the commercial production and retail sale of cannabis for adults. The new policy emphasizes the protection of cannabis consumers' health and safety, youth protection and the reduction of illicit cannabis markets as principal goals.



Germany's new policy framework significantly tempers the original legalizations plans. Surely, the new provisions will facilitate a general de-penalization of cannabis use and supply, and so shield adults from adverse consequences of criminalization. In addition, cannabis-related enforcement expenditures will likely be reduced. It is less certain, however, also based on experiences and evidence from elsewhere, whether they will effectively improve public health outcomes...

Language: en