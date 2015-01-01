Abstract

A new tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) beverage enhancer is available to medical and recreational cannabis consumers across the US. Beverage enhancers that do not contain THC, but instead contain flavored concentrates and/or other additives such as caffeine, are used by squirting the contents of a bottle into water, or other beverage of choice, ad libitum and can be used in a titratable manner according to the user's preference or taste. The THC beverage enhancer described herein has an important safety feature: a mechanism that allows users to measure out a 5-mg dose of THC before they add it to their beverage. This mechanism, however, can be easily bypassed if a user attempts to use the product exactly the same way that its non-THC counterparts are used, by turning the bottle upside down and squirting the contents of the bottle into a beverage ad libitum. The THC beverage enhancer described herein would benefit from additional safety features such as a mechanism that prevents the contents of the bottle from leaving the device when turned upside down and a THC warning label.

Language: en