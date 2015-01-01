Abstract

Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) survivors often experience long-lasting shame, which can significantly impede their healing process and overall well-being. This letter to the editor, written by psychiatrist LienChung Wei, discusses the valuable insights gained from the article, "The Legacy of Shame following Childhood Sexual Abuse Disclosures." By better understanding the dynamics of shame and its relationship with CSA, mental health professionals can provide more empathetic and effective care to their patients who have experienced such trauma. The letter emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive and safe environment for patients to disclose their experiences and overcome the barriers that shame creates in their journey toward recovery. By applying these insights in clinical practice, mental health professionals can facilitate the healing process for CSA survivors and improve their overall well-being.

Language: en