Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging evidence suggests that athletes and military personnel are at increased risk for lower extremity musculoskeletal injury after a concussion; however, the association between concussion and subsequent upper extremity (UE) musculoskeletal injury is unknown.



PURPOSE: To prospectively examine the association between concussion and UE musculoskeletal injury risk within the first year after returning to unrestricted activity. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: A total of 316 cases of concussion 42% (132/316 women) were observed among 5660 Concussion Assessment, Research and Education Consortium participants at the United States Military Academy from May 2015 to June 2018. Active injury surveillance within the cohort was conducted for 12 months after unrestricted return to activity to identify any incident cases of acute UE musculoskeletal injury. Injury surveillance during the follow-up period was also conducted for nonconcussed controls who were matched by sex and competitive sport level. Univariate and multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios between concussed cases and nonconcussed controls for time to UE musculoskeletal injury.



RESULTS: During the surveillance period, 19.3% of concussed cases and 9.2% of nonconcussed controls sustained a UE injury. In the univariate model, concussed cases were 2.25 times (95% CI, 1.45-3.51) more likely to sustain a UE injury during the 12-month follow-up period when compared with the nonconcussed controls. In the multivariable model, adjusted for history of concussion, sport level, somatization, and history of UE injury, concussed cases were 1.84 times (95% CI, 1.10-3.07) more likely to sustain a UE injury during the surveillance period compared with nonconcussed controls. Sport level remained an independent risk factor for UE musculoskeletal injury; however, concussion history, somatization, and history of UE injury were not independent risk factors.



CONCLUSION: Concussed cases were more than twice as likely to sustain an acute UE musculoskeletal injury within the first 12 months after unrestricted return to activity when compared with nonconcussed controls. The higher hazard of injury remained in the concussed group after adjusting for other potential risk factors.

Language: en