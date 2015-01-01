SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shohel MMC. Prospects Q. Rev. Comp. Educ. 2023; 53(1-2): 131-149.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)

DOI

10.1007/s11125-022-09631-8

PMID

37197308

PMCID

PMC10155129

Abstract

The Rohingyas, an ethnic minority of Myanmar, have been denied human rights, including nationality. For decades, they have suffered from brutal oppression, discrimination, violence, torture, unjust prosecution, murder, and extreme poverty. Hostile situations in Rakhine State have forced the Rohingyas to flee from their homes and seek refuge in neighboring Bangladesh and other countries, including India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and even distant Saudi Arabia. Many of the Rohingya refugees are children who escaped from their homeland with traumatic experiences and memories. In Bangladesh, the Rohingya children live in desperate conditions in overcrowded, makeshift refugee camps. They are exhausted, frustrated, and poorly nourished, and they have been battling diseases, including Covid-19, as their conditions have become more challenging and volatile. This article explores the historical context of this crisis and analyzes, from the human rights perspective, issues associated with the Rohingyas' displacement and the impact it has had on the Rohingya children.


Language: en

Keywords

Bangladesh; Education; Childhood; Children’s rights; Displaced Rohingya children; Myanmar; Refugee camps; Rohingya crisis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print