Abstract

The Rohingyas, an ethnic minority of Myanmar, have been denied human rights, including nationality. For decades, they have suffered from brutal oppression, discrimination, violence, torture, unjust prosecution, murder, and extreme poverty. Hostile situations in Rakhine State have forced the Rohingyas to flee from their homes and seek refuge in neighboring Bangladesh and other countries, including India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and even distant Saudi Arabia. Many of the Rohingya refugees are children who escaped from their homeland with traumatic experiences and memories. In Bangladesh, the Rohingya children live in desperate conditions in overcrowded, makeshift refugee camps. They are exhausted, frustrated, and poorly nourished, and they have been battling diseases, including Covid-19, as their conditions have become more challenging and volatile. This article explores the historical context of this crisis and analyzes, from the human rights perspective, issues associated with the Rohingyas' displacement and the impact it has had on the Rohingya children.

