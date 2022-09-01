Abstract

Computational combustion modeling was introduced in China in the early 1980s. Specifically, after the first computational fluid dynamics (CFD) lecture in China given by Brian Spalding, Professor of Heat Transfer and Head of the Computational Fluid Dynamics Unit at Imperial College, London, under the invitation from Professor Wei-Cheng Fan of University of Science and Technology of China, Anhui, China, in 1984. This paper presents the development history of computational combustion research led by Fan in China. During the early stages of CFD development in the 1980s and 1990s, numerous innovative models, methods, and computational tools were proposed and developed by Fan's research group to advance computational combustion research in China. Throughout the evolution of computational combustion technologies, the State Key Laboratory of Fire Science, founded and led by Fan, has played a leading role in the development and deployment of these technologies in China. Recent progress in low-pressure combustion and battery fire research and combustion modeling technologies are described.

Language: en